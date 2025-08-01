ENERGY Minister Makozo Chikote says government is not aware of any farmers in Serenje and other parts of the country who are currently receiving three hours of power supply. On Tuesday, during the Question for Oral Answer session in the National Assembly, Serenje Independent member of parliament George Kandafula asked the Minister of Energy whether government was aware that farmers relying on irrigation systems in Serenje were severely affected by the current three-hour daily power supply. In response, Chikote stated that farmers were currently being provided with 10 hours of power supply. He said if there were any cases of a three-hour power supply, it was a result of system faults. “Madam Speaker, government is not aware of any farmer...