Vice-President Mutale Nalumango conferring making her remarks during the official opening of the 2024 Prosecutors Annual Conference at Mulungushi International Conference center in Lusaka on Monday 16th September 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

THE Office of the Vice President Resettlement Division has announced the opening of its land application portal for various schemes across the country. Division Permanent Secretary Mavis Nkomeshya says the resettlement process is aimed at resettling targeted citizens on a voluntary and involuntary basis. In a statement issued Friday, Nkomeshya stated that the application window would open from August 1 to September 15, 2025, adding that its main objective is to transform all Resettlement Schemes in Zambia into highly productive hubs. “The Office of the Vice President Resettlement Division has announced the opening of its land application portal for various schemes across Zambia. The application window is from today, August 1, 2025, to September 15, 2025. From the onset, I...