UNITED Kwacha Alliance (UKA) Chairperson Sakwiba Sikota says opposition leaders have heard the people’s call to unite and field one presidential candidate in the 2026 general election. Sikota has warned that those who ignore this call risk being rejected by voters. His remarks follow recent comments by Zambia We Want spokesperson Muhabi Lungu, who argued that the opposition stands a better chance of defeating President Hakainde Hichilema if they unite behind a single candidate. Speaking in an interview, Sunday, Sikota emphasised that while unity is not the only strategy for winning the 2026 election, it is by far the most effective. “It’s not the only way but it is the best way to go about it and it’s the surest...