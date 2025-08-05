GOVERNANCE activist Rueben Lifuka says it will be an act of injustice if the News Diggers’ documentary about Chinese investment in Zambia is narrowly viewed as an attack on China or its people. Lifuka adds that all interested stakeholders including the Chinese community and the Zambian leadership should consider the Diggers’ documentary as a call for constructive introspection. Recently, News Diggers premiered a debut investigative documentary, “Chinese Investment in Zambia – The Good, The Bad and The Dangerous”. In an interview, Sunday, Lifuka said Zambia should continue to build upon mutually beneficial partnership with China, adding that the partnerships must be guided by shared values of transparency, accountability, and sustainability. “Zambia’s long-term development vision, as articulated in its Vision 2030, is...