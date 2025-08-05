HEALTH Minister Dr Elijah Muchima says government will increase individual contributions to the National Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) in order to enhance the quality of services provided under the scheme. And Dr Muchima says the country has continued to record an increase in cancer cases, but he is hopeful that with the completion of cancer hospitals in Lusaka and Ndola, the situation would improve by December. Speaking during the official launch of NHIMA-funded medical equipment at Arthur Davison Children’s Hospital, Monday, Dr Muchima said the current contribution levels were too low to sustain the growing demand for healthcare services, especially as the authority sought to expand coverage and equipment availability across the country. Dr Muchima said consultations had already...