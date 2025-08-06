THE Zambia Police Service says it has recorded a total of 65 criminal cases during the 97th Agricultural and Commercial Show, a 19 per cent decrease in reported crimes during the same period in 2024. Police Deputy Spokesperson Godfrey Chilabi adds that property worth K343,990.00 was stolen during the commercial show, of which K16,105.00 has been recovered. In a statement, Tuesday, Chilabi attributed the decrease in reported crimes to increased police visibility, strategic deployment of officers throughout the Showgrounds and enhanced cooperation from the public. “The Zambia Police Service recorded a total of 65 criminal cases during the 97th Agricultural and Commercial Show, held in Lusaka 30th July to 4th August 2025. The breakdown of reported cases is as follows;...