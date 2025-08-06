THE Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) has suspended Water Flow Drilling and Exploration Limited from participating in public procurement for one year due to underperformance of contractual obligations. In a statement, Tuesday, ZPPA Principal Public Relations Officer Iñutu Mushambatwa said the supplier did not adhere to contractual obligations in six contracts issued by Kawambwa Town Council. “The Zambia Public Procurement Authority (ZPPA) has suspended Water Flow Drilling and Exploration Limited from participating in public procurement for a period of one year for underperformance of contractual obligations in six contracts issued by Kawambwa Town Council. The suspension of Water Flow Drilling and Exploration Limited follows a complaint from Kawambwa Town Council following the underperformance of contractual obligations by the said supplier....