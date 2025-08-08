STATE House Chief Communications Specialist Clayson Hamasaka says President Hakainde Hichilema attending former president Edgar Lungu’s funeral is not a matter of life and death but duty. On Monday, Lungu’s family lawyer, Makebi Zulu, said President Hichilema should respect the wishes of the late president’s family by not insisting on attending his funeral, arguing that “he won’t die if he misses it.” Commenting on this in an interview, Thursday, Hamasaka said it was rude and cruel to indicate that President Hichilema wouldn’t die if he missed Lungu’s funeral when he was just fulfilling his duty as the Head of State. “The way they (Makebi and Lungu’s family) are making it, it’s like a matter of death and life for HH...