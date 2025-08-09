PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has congratulated the people of Mfuwe, Nchelenge, and Mpongwe for conducting peaceful by-elections, insisting that political competition must focus on exchanging ideas, rather than partisan hostility. And UPND Chairman for Elections Gary Nkombo says UPND’s win in the Mfuwe parliamentary by-elections will influence other areas in Muchinga Province to vote in a similar manner. Meanwhile, Mfuwe UPND MP Malama Mufunelo has assured the people of Mfuwe that the constituency will never be the same. On Friday, the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) announced the Mfuwe parliamentary by-election results, with Mubanga Charles of Socialist Party getting 1,507 votes. Kunda Brian of New Congress Party got 1,665, while Mufunelo Malama of United Party for National Development got 5,684 votes....