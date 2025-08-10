THE 2025 Samuel ‘Zoom’ Ndhlovu Carling Black Label Charity Shield continues today with Zambian champions Power Dynamos squaring off with Zesco United, the Ndola giants and ABSA Cup holders, in what promises to be a high-stakes derby at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium. This year’s edition, backed by a record-breaking K2 million budget, features an expanded format and a two-day football festival, but all eyes will be on the final fixture, a battle between two teams not only vying for domestic supremacy but also preparing to represent Zambia in continental football. Zesco United head coach Emmanuel Siwale believes the Charity Shield is more than just a ceremonial curtain-raiser. For Siwale, the match is a critical test ahead of CAF inter-club competitions and...