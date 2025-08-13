POLICE in Lusaka say two people have died in separate road traffic accidents involving motorbikes. According to a statement, Tuesday, Police Assistant Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi said Edward Mwelwa, 16, died after he was hit by an unknown vehicle while driving an unregistered motorbike. “Two people died in separate road traffic accidents, while one sustained serious injury in Lusaka Province on August 11, 2025. Chongwe Police Station responded to a fatal accident at the ZNS Bridge along Great East Road around 18:30 hours. A motorcyclist, Edward Mwelwa, aged 16, riding an unregistered King Boss motorbike, was fatally injured after being hit by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene. Police have launched an investigation into the incident. The body...