Minister of Information and Media Cornelius Mweetwa speaking to the media during a press briefing at the Ministry in Lusaka on Wednesday 8th May 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

CABINET has approved the export of surplus maize grain totalling 501,620.61 metric tonnes, or its equivalent quantity of mealie meal to various destinations in the region. In a statement, Tuesday, Chief Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa said cabinet also approved the exportation of 63,883.61 metric tonnes of maize grain, part of which is early maize, and maize held by the members of the Grain Traders Association of Zambia, totalling 35,000 metric tonnes and 350,189.6 metric tonnes of mealie meal, to some countries within the region. Mweetwa said the approvals were made during the 15th Cabinet Meeting held on August 11, 2025. “Cabinet approved the export of surplus maize grain totaling 501,620.61 Mt or its equivalent quantity of mealie meal to various...