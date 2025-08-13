THE Drug Enforcement Commission says it will construct the first ever national drug rehabilitation and skills development centre at an estimated cost of K250 million. DEC Director General Nason Banda says a public-private partnership is expected to share experiences and resources that will facilitate the operationalisation of the rehabilitation and skills development centre. Meanwhile, Vice-President Mutale Nalumango says there is need to mobilise resources that will urgently actualise the much-needed rehabilitation centre. Speaking during a stakeholders’ breakfast meeting convened to facilitate support towards the construction and operationalisation of the centre, Tuesday, Banda said the Commission had attended to 5,473 persons with drug use disorders countrywide. “Realising the magnitude of the project that lies ahead of us, it was deemed necessary...