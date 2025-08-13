MPOROKOSO PF member of parliament Brian Mundubile says it will not be difficult for the Patriotic Front to select a new leader for both the party and the Tonse Alliance, as the constitution clearly outlines the process. Mundubile has explained that once former president Edgar Lungu is laid to rest, the PF will hold a convention to elect a leader, who will automatically become the Tonse Alliance presidential candidate. Responding to calls for the opposition to quickly choose a flag bearer, Mundubile acknowledged that voters were eager to see a leader emerge who could challenge the UPND. “Of course, we’ve heard those statements and people have a point there and on the part of the opposition, particularly the PF where...