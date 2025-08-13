MUCHINGA Province Minister Njavwa Simutowe has denied demeaning former president Edgar Lungu’s remains, indicating that he was just happy that the former head of state would be repatriated and be buried in Zambia. Meanwhile, MMD leader Nevers Mumba has condemned Simutowe and some UPND cadres for demeaning Lungu’s remains, stating that it is shameful and not Zambian. Recently, a video circulated on social media in which Simutowe was part of four men seen celebrating the ruling made by a High South African High Court directing that Lungu’s mortal remains be repatriated back to Zambia for a state funeral and burial at Embassy Park. In the video, three men, together with the Minister were seen celebrating and demeaning Lungu’s remains saying...