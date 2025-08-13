PHARMACEUTICAL Society of Zambia (PSZ) president Keegan Mwape has called for the establishment of a technical committee to determine whether the recent disposal of expired medicines and medical supplies worth K129 million by ZAMMSA was justified. Speaking on Diamond TV, Mwape said Zambia must not become a dumping ground for donor drugs with short shelf lives, warning that simply announcing a reduced disposal percentage was not enough. “Let us set up a technical committee to scrutinize whether it was justifiable for us to waste drugs worth K129million. Suppose it was your own company would you allow yourself to lose K129 million? The answer is no. Is it because it is government money? So we are thinking even if they expire...