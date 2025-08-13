ZAMBIA Medical Association (ZMA) president Dr Kaumba Tolopu says it is imperative for the country to continue developing mechanisms that will monitor drug shelf life to avoid wastage. And Dr Tolopu says government’s decision to encompass the private sector in investing in NHIMA is a step in the right direction. On Saturday, ZAMMSA Senior Manager Corporate Communications Bradley Chingobe disclosed that the Authority would soon commence the process of disposing of expired medicines and medical supplies valued at K129 million. Commenting on the development in an interview recently, Dr Tolopu said a mechanism should be put in place to allow quick disbursement of medicines and medical supplies with a short shelf life to avoid wastage. “It is imperative that we...