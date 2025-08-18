PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says his focus has never been on daily headlines but rather, building a foundation strong enough to deliver generational prosperity. Meanwhile, the Head of State says the country defaulted on its debt under the PF government due to reckless borrowing and profligate corruption. In an exclusive statement to News Diggers, Sunday, President Hichilema said Zambia now had one of the best performing currencies in the world. “Since 2021, US$54 billion has been pledged in investment, and Zambia now has one of the best performing currencies in the world. We are on track to produce more than a million tons of copper this year. These gains show what is possible when reform is sustained, and why we must...