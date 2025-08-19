CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says it’s madness for someone to say Zambia has become poorer under the UPND government when the economy is projected to grow by six percent this year. On Monday, Citizens First leader Harry Kalaba said the country would face incredible problems if citizens voted for the UPND next year, adding that citizens had become poorer than they were before the UPND government came into power. In an interview, Monday, Mweetwa said Zambia was rated as one of the best performing economies on the continent. “Wild statements that are being made out of a search for political visibility. When you make a statement of that nature, it should be coupled with statistics and you tell the...