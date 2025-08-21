FORMER late president Levy Mwanawasa’s special assistant Martin-Kalungu Banda says people aspiring for leadership positions should not look at paychecks and owning vehicles. Banda, who served as special assistant to Mwanawasa from 2005 to 2008 says the former head of state led with honesty and integrity. He says when the wrong people are attracted into the public service, corruption becomes endemic. Speaking when he featured on Radio Phoenix’s Let the People Talk programme, Tuesday, Banda said the rule of law was important to president Mwanawasa. “You are asking a question that is core to the Mwanawasa Foundation, the Foundation would like to support young leaders but it is not just for positioning, it is not just jostling for hierarchy to...