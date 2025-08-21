PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says he considers education as the best investment. And President Hichilema says his government is focusing on economic growth to create job opportunities for those that need employment. Speaking when Guru Nanak Chairman Professor Bhai Shahib Mohinder Singh paid a courtesy call on him, Wednesday, President Hichilema said education was the best thing children could be given, adding that with it, there was no limit to aspirations. “We got a call that you would like to meet us, to brief us on what you are doing and we’ll be happy to listen to what you have to say but from the from the brief comments that you have made you are doing a lot of noble work,...