WATER Development and Sanitation Minister Collins Nzovu says he is advocating for the increase in water tariffs from K40 to K150. Speaking on Diamond TV, Tuesday, Nzovu said Zambians must accept the increased tariffs. “By the way, between the ZESCO tariff, chemical treatment plants, Human resources, they constitute almost 70-80 per cent of the cost, from the revenue we get. Before the statutory obligations, before everything else, basically, these utilities are on life support, only able to provide any service because the central government is giving them money, so I need an increase in the tariffs. I can tell you that from where I am sitting, I am advocating for[water] tariff increase and Zambians really must accept this tariff. I...