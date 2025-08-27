Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga speaks during a display of an assortment of recovered items at the Lusaka Central Police Station on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

POLICE in Lusaka have detained two juveniles of Bauleni Compound in connection to the murder of a 22-year-old man. According to a statement issued by Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, Tuesday, a quarrel ensued between the deceased and the two juveniles over a stolen mobile phone which the deceased allegedly refused to surrender to his colleagues. Hamoonga noted that during the altercation, the deceased was beaten and struck on the head with a brick, causing him to collapse. “Woodlands Police Station through Bauleni Police Post on August 24, 2025, at 21:57 hours, received a report of murder from Ms Cleopatra Mubanga aged 33 of house number 63/19, Appleseed Area, Bauleni Compound. She reported that her nephew, Peter Mwanza aged 22, had...