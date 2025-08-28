MINISTER of Local Government and Rural Development Gift Sialubalo says government has disbursed K200 million out of the K400 million budgeted this year for the capitalisation of the Local Authorities Superannuation Fund (LASF). Meanwhile, LASF Board Chairperson Martin Libinga says over the years, the Scheme has faced significant challenges, recording negative financial and actuarial positions. Speaking during the launch of the LASF 2024–2026 Strategic Plan, Wednesday, Sialubalo said the capitalisation programme demonstrated government’s resolve to bridge the financing gap and to ensure timely settlement of accrued benefits. “Let me assure you that the government remains steadfast in supporting LASF. Already, we have disbursed K200 million out of the K400 million budgeted this year for the capitalisation of the Fund. This...