COPPERBELT Province Minister Elisha Matambo says President Hakainde Hichilema has walked the talk by delivering his promises. Speaking when Bank of Zambia (BoZ) Governor Dr Denny Kalyalya paid a courtesy call on him yesterday, Matambo said President Hichilema had walked the talk in bringing the Copperbelt province to a level it was supposed to be. “Let me start by saying that President Hakainde Hichilema promised to resuscitate the sectors on the Copperbelt Province which includes the mining sector which is the backbone of the province. And he has walked the talk. If we look at every other sector, I think it’s back to life; the mining sector which was almost dead, back to life. As you may know, Mopani, KCM,...