PF faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda says voting for President Hakainde Hichilema in the 2026 general election will be killing the Zambian people. Nakacinda adds that if President Hichilema goes beyond 2026, the country will end up having a civil strife because of poverty and lack of the rule of law. On Tuesday, Home Affairs and Internal Security Minister Jack Mwiimbu said citizens should vote for President Hichilema in the 2026 general election if they wanted their problems to continue reducing. Commenting on this in an interview, Wednesday, Nakacinda said President Hichilema had complicated the lives of Zambians and needed to be voted out. “The UPND continue to exhibit so much confidence in their art of deceit and propaganda and...