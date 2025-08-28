ZAMBIA Revenue Authority (ZRA) Director General Dingani Banda says Africa continues to grapple with weak tax systems, with the continental Tax-to-GDP ratio averaging around 15 percent while Zambia’s averaged around 18.3 percent over the last five years. And Banda says the Authority is facing a challenge of deploying initiatives such as the customs accredited client programme to the domestic tax environment. In a speech delivered at the International Workshop on improving the tax compliance environment for large businesses, Wednesday, Banda said at the core of the customs accredited client programme was the principle of trust between the Authority and taxpayers. “Ladies and gentlemen, this workshop, which is dedicated to enhancing the tax compliance environment for large businesses, builds on the...