THE Zambia Police has arrested and jointly charged Maria Zaloumis, her Nigerian husband Nathaniel Barthrem and three others with the murder of Enock Simfukwe Kasengele. In a statement, Thursday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga stated that Chowa Police Station in Kabwe had concluded investigations into the murder of Kasengele. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to inform the public that Chowa Police Station in Kabwe has concluded investigations into the murder of Enock Simfukwe Kasengele, aged 22, of 16 Miles along Kabwe-Lusaka Road. Following investigations, police today, August 28,2025, have jointly charged and arrested five suspects for one count of Murder, contrary to Section 200, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia. Those arrested are Nathaniel Barthrem, 34, a Nigerian national. Maria...