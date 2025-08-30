Secretary to Cabinet Patrick Kangwa making his remarks during the first Senior Public Service meeting at Mulungushi Conference center in Lusaka on Tuesday 22nd April 2025 -Picture by Chongo Sampa

SECRETARY to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa has directed all public bodies to establish integrity committees where they are not yet in place. And Kangwa says no meaningful development can be achieved in a society weakened by corruption and professional misconduct. Speaking during the launch of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Integrity Committee, Friday, Kangwa said integrity committees were positioned to drive positive change in Zambia’s fight against corruption. “In this regard, I direct all public bodies to establish integrity committees where they are not yet in place, and to ensure adequate resources and personnel are provided for their effective functioning. I also strongly encourage private entities to adopt this approach, as it will improve customer satisfaction, enhance corporate reputation, and strengthen...