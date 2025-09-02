A 32-YEAR-OLD Livingstone woman has reported her 53-year-old partner to the police, alleging that he forced her to have anal intercourse over a period of five years. Southern Province Police Deputy Commanding Officer Moono Namalongo said police were alerted of the incident on August 31, 2025, at around 11:25 hours. “Dambwa Central Police Post received a report of sodomy from a 32-year-old woman of Zambezi Sawmills Compound, Livingstone District. She reported that she had allegedly been sexually abused against the order of nature by her 53-year-old boyfriend, residing at the same address. The incident is reported to have occurred between the year 2020 and August 29, 2025, at around 21:00 hours. ‎Brief facts of the matter are that the victim...