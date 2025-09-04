COMMUNITY Action Against Corruption (CAAC) Chief Executive Officer Brightone Tembo says many government officials could join Bowman Lusambo in prison if the DEC and ACC were serious and non-selective in their corruption fight. Tembo says DEC and ACC have contributed to the rise of corruption in the country because they don’t fight it while it’s taking place. Tembo was commenting on the jailing of Lusambo, who was sentenced to three years imprisonment with hard labour for possession of property reasonably suspected to be proceeds of crime. In an interview, Wednesday, Tembo said government officials should learn from the jailing of Lusambo that political power will not protect them forever. “Community Action Against Corruption wish to warn government officials and their...