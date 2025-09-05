POLICE in Monze district have detained a prophetess for allegedly poisoning to death a 68-year-old woman who had invited her to pray for the recovery of her male relative. The prophetess, identified as Hildah Cheelo, is alleged to have added coarse salt to milk which the deceased, Linety Mulima, consumed. In a statement, Thursday, Southern Province Police Commanding Officer Auxensio Daka confirmed the incident, stating that the matter was reported to Monze Police Station on September 3. “Monze Central Police Station received a report of suspected murder by poisoning from a female relative of the deceased. She reported that her mother, Ms Linety Mulima, aged 68, of Nabukuyu area, Chief Chona, Monze District, had died after consuming milk suspected to...