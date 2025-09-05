SINO Metals has dismissed reports suggesting that 1.5 million tonnes of waste material was released during the tailings dam failure, insisting that the estimated volume of the spillage was approximately 50,000 cubic meters. Drizit Zambia, a company contracted to assess the impact of the Sino Metals pollution, recently disclosed that over 1.5 million tonnes of waste material had spilled after the tailings dam failure, contrary to Sino Metals’ initial report that only 50,000 tonnes of waste material had spilled. In a statement, Wednesday, the company said such reports were misleading and devoid of a factual, scientific and technical basis. The company further said it remained non-operational since February 18, 2025, while actively undertaking measures to remedy the effects of the...