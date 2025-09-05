POLICE have launched a manhunt for a 19-year-old man of Lusaka’s Bauleni compound who is alleged to have killed his 63-year-old father following an altercation over a phone charger. Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga confirmed the incident, stating that the report was filed by the deceased’s 17-year-old daughter at the Bauleni Police Post on Friday morning. “Woodlands Police Station, through Bauleni Police Post, today September 05, 2025 at 10:30 hours, received a report of murder from Mary Lungu aged 17 of Kapandula area, Bauleni Compound who reported that her father, Chizola Lungu aged 63, was murdered by his son, Collins Lungu aged 19, of the same residence. The incident occurred on September 04, 2025, at around 19:00 hours in...