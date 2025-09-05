UNIVERSITY of Zambia Students’ Union (UNZASU) president Mwanto Kabaso has appealed to President Hakainde Hichilema to appoint youths to strategic decision-making positions. Speaking when he appeared on Diamond TV, Kabaso said more young people were needed on board so that they could harness their potential while they still had the energy. “Each and everything that happens in the country is influenced by decision makers. My humble request to the Republican President: we need more young people in strategic decision making positions. We need more young people in government ministries, we need more young people in government companies. We need more young people to come on board because we young people need to harness our potential while we still have the...