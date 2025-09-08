INFRASTRUCTURE, Housing and Urban Development Minister Charles Milupi has urged citizens to develop a culture of reporting corruption when they encounter it to effectively fight the vice. Reacting to a recent News Diggers editorial titled “Ministers must act, not just talk about corruption”, Milupi said corruption was difficult to fight because it was between two parties. “What we as Ministers are asking for is the fight against corruption, [it] is not for individuals, it’s for the whole country. When someone is asking for ‘ka something’ from a maize farmer, it’s not a Minister who is a witness to that. If that person who is being asked to surrender some money is a first-hand witness to corruption, what we are asking...