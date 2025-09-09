GOVERNMENT Chief Whip Stafford Mulusa says Bill 7 is coming back to Parliament in the next session, which opens on Friday. He adds that members of parliament are excited to have Bill 7 back in Parliament. Meanwhile, Mulusa has defended Speaker of the National Assembly Nelly Mutti’s recent statement that there is a general plea from Chiefs from Muchinga Province for government to go ahead with Bill 7, saying reporting what traditional leaders submitted to her does not amount to lawlessness. Mulusa was responding to Mporokoso PF MP Brian Mundubile who said Speaker Mutti’s sentiments on Bill 7 amounted to lawlessness. In an interview, Monday, Mulusa said the Bill was just deferred to allow for more consultations and that members...