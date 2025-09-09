FORMER religious affairs minister Reverend Godfridah Sumaili has charged that President Hakainde Hichilema will go down in history as the worst President Zambia has ever had. Rev Sumaili has also argued that the UPND’s free education policy, which was intended to uplift the lives of Zambian children, has instead become a curse due to poor management. Commenting on Chilanga UPND MP Sipho Hlazo’s remarks that President Hichilema would probably be remembered as Zambia’s best President by the time he completed his term in 2031, Rev Sumaili insisted that the free education programme had failed to deliver. “President Hakainde Hichilema will remain in history as the worst President that this country has ever had. He’s the worst and his poor performance...