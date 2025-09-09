FORMER Chembe PF member of parliament Sebastian Kopulande has argued that the increased Constituency Development Fund (CDF) has not reduced poverty levels in the country. Speaking on Prime TV’s Matters Arising, Kopulande said in comparison to 2021, the current state of the economy was dire because economic indicators like the exchange rate had worsened. “The state of our economy is dire. I have always said, the purpose of an economy is to improve the welfare of your people, your citizens. That’s the purpose of any economic system. But when you take policy that makes it impossible for your people to partake in the economic fortunes of your country then you have a problem. In this country our Gini coefficient, I...