COUNCIL of Churches in Zambia General Secretary Bishop Emmanuel Chikoya says government should fight the current high levels of corruption now as opposed to doing so in five or 10 years’ time. And Bishop Chikoya says citizens hope to hear more about the progress the UPND government has made. Speaking in an interview, Tuesday, ahead of the Presidential Address scheduled for Friday, Bishop Chikoya said the corruption in the UPND government needed to be acted on now so that there wouldn’t be ministers followed after they were no longer in office. “I think there is enough time to take charge, the diagnosis, the problems have been highlighted, now is the time for solutions and let the Zambians praise the President...