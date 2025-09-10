MPOROKOSO PF MP Brian Mundubile says PF remains the biggest political party in the country despite the UPND’s quest to destroy it. Mundubile says the party’s size is evident in the large turnout of its members during national holidays like Women’s Day, Youth Day and Independence Day. And Mundubile says Gilbert Liswaniso’s remarks that the ruling party does not need competition are an admission of their failure to govern. Recently, Liswaniso, who is UPND National Youth Chairman, said the UPND felt good that the PF was dying because they did not need competition. Liswaniso also said government was investing heavily in the energy sector so that there would be no talks about load shedding by 2029. Commenting on this in...