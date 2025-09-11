CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says some citizens are tarnishing the country’s image by alleging corruption in government without providing evidence. On Tuesday, Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) General Secretary Bishop Emmanuel Chikoya urged government to urgently address what he described as “high levels of corruption” rather than waiting for five or 10 years. But in an interview yesterday, Mweetwa challenged citizens to point to where corruption exists in the UPND government instead of making unsubstantiated claims. “I think all in all, the call is well meant, the call is well meant that is how it should be that corruption should be fought as and when it subsists. For now really the ball is in the court of those...