POLICE in Lusaka have reported a case where a 44-year-old officer from the Protective Unit (PU) allegedly shot himself dead while providing static guard duties in Lusaka West’s Barlastone area. In a statement, Thursday, Police Assistant Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi said Constable Botha was deployed to provide static guard duties at a farm in Barlastone, Lusaka West, on September 7, 2025. Chilabi added that workers at the farm reported hearing gunshots during the night of September 10 and the early hours of September 11, 2025, and upon checking later, they found the officer lying in a pool of blood with a firearm next to him. “September 11, 2025 – Matero Police Station recorded a case of suicide that occurred...