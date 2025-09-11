ZAMBIA Must Prosper leader Kelvin Fube Bwalya (KBF) has asked the family of late former president Edgar Lungu to allow the opposition to start mobilising, stating that time is not on their side. In a media address, Tuesday, Bwalya said whenever the Lungu family was ready to bury the late former president, the opposition would show up in large numbers to offer their support. “Let me take a moment and speak to the Lungu family, the family of our late beloved sixth Republic president. Madam Esther, you remember our meeting when we met at the funeral of late Pastor Moses; you remember my words to you? When we came to South Africa with the view of coming to bury our...