PF acting president Given Lubinda says in addition to the UPND government’s poor governance record, Zambians will also vote them out due to rampant corruption. Meanwhile, Lubinda says people will know his stance regarding his presidential ambitions once the body of the late former president Edgar Lungu is put to rest. Lubinda was reacting to remarks by UPND Director General for Media under the Presidential Support Programme (PSP), Frank Bwalya, who said corruption was not one of the things that Zambians would use to vote out the UPND. In an interview, Wednesday, Lubinda said Bwalya’s statement suggests to Zambians that in addition to corruption, there are actually more reasons why the UPND must be voted out. “What Frank Bwalya is...