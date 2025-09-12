TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TI-Z) has called on President Hakainde Hichilema to withdraw the Constitutional Amendment Bill Number 7 as he addresses the National Assembly today. TI-Z says the President should also address the economic hardship and energy crisis facing Zambians daily. Similarly, NGOCC has noted that the current energy crisis has become an intolerable burden. In a statement, Thursday, TI-Z Communications Officer Zanji Sinkala said government should withdraw Bill 7 in its entirety and instead initiate a fresh, inclusive reform roadmap. “Transparency International Zambia (TI-Z) notes that President Hakainde Hichilema is expected to deliver the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Friday, 12th September 2025. This SONA comes at a crucial time as the country edges closer to the...