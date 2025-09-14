UNITED States Ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzales says President Hakainde Hichilema’s speech at the opening of the 5th session of the 13th National Assembly was very positive, stating that the US can support and endorse every bit of what the Head of State laid out in the agriculture, mining and energy sectors. And Gonzales says he is grateful to hear President Hichilema acknowledge the poisoning of the Kafue River and that those responsible will be held accountable. He adds that investment and trade should not come at the expense of the citizen’s health. Commenting on President Hichilema’s speech, Friday, Gonzales said President Hichilema was correct to emphasize on accountable and transparent law-abiding investment. “Very positive speech by the President including...