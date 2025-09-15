THE Zambia Consumer Association (ZACA) says President Hakainde Hichilema should have engaged stakeholders on the energy crisis much earlier to help improve the situation. On Friday, President Hichilema stressed that government was “sleepless” over the country’s energy crisis and would therefore not make any promises. He added that government still had work to do in resolving the crisis and welcomed any ideas. Commenting on this in an interview on Sunday, ZACA Executive Secretary Juba Sakala said if the President had reached out earlier, the situation might not have worsened to current levels. “I think at some point in life, it’s important to be truthful and if the Republican President sympathizes with the masses about the situation of electricity and he...