MMD leader Nevers Mumba says his party remains convinced that the failure to amend the Constitution will have a devastating impact on the 2026 general elections. Meanwhile, Mumba says the conviction of former Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji is only the tip of the iceberg, arguing that US$11 million could not have been consumed by one individual. Commenting on President Hakainde Hichilema’s Friday address, Mumba warned that the 2026 elections could be disrupted if constitutional reforms were not undertaken. “Let me use this opportunity as we talk about good governance and constitutionalism which the President touched. As MMD, we still remain convinced that the lack of amending the constitution is going to have a very devastating effect on the next...