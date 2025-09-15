MINES and Minerals Development Minister Paul Kabuswe says many people are ungrateful, “eating with one hand and insulting with the other.” Kabuswe added that if God had destined President Hakainde Hichilema to win the 2026 elections, nothing could change that outcome. Speaking during a church service at Destiny Channel in Chililabombwe Constituency on Sunday, Kabuswe said some people lacked appreciation. “The problem that I have [is that] I have a lot of people who are thankless, who don’t appreciate. You are eating with one hand [and] you are insulting with the other. There are things that are happening but you heard that God says that those that are with us are more than those that are against us and if...